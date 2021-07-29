Overview of Dr. Daniel Witten, MD

Dr. Daniel Witten, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Denver, CO. They graduated from Vilnius University and is affiliated with Rose Medical Center.



Dr. Witten works at Ninth Avenue Internal Medicine in Denver, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.