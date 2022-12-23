Dr. Daniel Wiznia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wiznia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Wiznia, MD
Overview of Dr. Daniel Wiznia, MD
Dr. Daniel Wiznia, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New Haven, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from J & S Weill M C Cornell Univ and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.
Dr. Wiznia's Office Locations
-
1
Orthopaedic Dept800 Howard Ave Fl 1, New Haven, CT 06519 Directions (203) 785-2579
-
2
Yale Office20 York St, New Haven, CT 06510 Directions (203) 785-2579Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:30am - 5:00pmSunday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
3
Yale Orthopaedics & Rehab48 Wellington Rd Fl 1, Milford, CT 06461 Directions (203) 785-2579
Hospital Affiliations
- Bridgeport Hospital
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wiznia performed my surgery with outstanding results! He took the time to explain the entire procedure and answered all our questions. He also explained what his expectations from me were to promote the best possible outcome! He stressed the importance of my participation and commitment to my Physical Therapy Plan of Care (achieved excellent results at Quinnipiac Physical Therapy in North Haven) My procedure took place at Milford Hospital, you could not ask for a better experience. Amy, Patty and Sam are truly Milford's finest. Thank you Dr Wiznia and your team especially Missy RN and Annie F. !
About Dr. Daniel Wiznia, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1740548023
Education & Certifications
- Insall Scott Kelly Total Joint Replacement
- Yale New Haven Hospital, Yale School of Medicine
- J & S Weill M C Cornell Univ
- Yale University
- Orthopedic Surgery
