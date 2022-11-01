Dr. Daniel Wolfson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wolfson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Wolfson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Wolfson, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Miami Beach, FL.
Locations
1
Berman Psychological Services LLC4300 Alton Rd Ste 810, Miami Beach, FL 33140 Directions (305) 674-2121
2
Baptist Surgery and Endoscopy Centers L709 Alton Rd Ste 130, Miami Beach, FL 33139 Directions (305) 674-5925
3
Physicians Group of South Florida PA1801 NE 123rd St Ste 405, North Miami, FL 33181 Directions (305) 674-5925Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He has been my doctor for more than 20 years. He saved my life. He got me in an infusion drug that has bettered my quality of life enormously. 13 years of good health! He's a gentleman, incredibly bright, compassionate, and readily available. Everything anybody could want in a medical professional!
About Dr. Daniel Wolfson, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1124230958
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wolfson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wolfson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wolfson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wolfson has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Hernia and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wolfson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Wolfson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wolfson.
