Overview of Dr. Daniel Wood, MD

Dr. Daniel Wood, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital.



Dr. Wood works at Daniel Wood Plastic Surgery in Charleston, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecomastia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.