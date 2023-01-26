Overview of Dr. Daniel Woods, MD

Dr. Daniel Woods, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Luis Obispo, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Woods works at Central Coast Orthopedic Medical Group in San Luis Obispo, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.