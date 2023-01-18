Dr. Daniel Worrel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Worrel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Worrel, MD
Overview of Dr. Daniel Worrel, MD
Dr. Daniel Worrel, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with North Central Surgical Center and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.
Dr. Worrel's Office Locations
WB Carrell Memorial Clinic9301 N Central Expy Ste 400, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 220-2468Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- North Central Surgical Center
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Had knee replacement in 2020 excellent results so much that I am having my other knee done soon everyone was very courteous, helpful ant say enough about high quality medical care .
About Dr. Daniel Worrel, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
- Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine
