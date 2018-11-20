Overview of Dr. Daniel Wynn, MD

Dr. Daniel Wynn, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Zion, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Cancer Treatment Center of America, Chicago, Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, Evanston Hospital, Highland Park Hospital and Skokie Hospital.



Dr. Wynn works at Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Chicago in Zion, IL with other offices in Northbrook, IL and Lake Bluff, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Multiple Sclerosis (MS) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.