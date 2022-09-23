Dr. Daniel Yanni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yanni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Yanni, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Daniel Yanni, MD
Dr. Daniel Yanni, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UCSD Sch Med and is affiliated with Children's Hospital Of Orange County, Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Orange Coast Medical Center, Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange and Saddleback Medical Center.
Dr. Yanni works at
Dr. Yanni's Office Locations
-
1
Renaissance Plastic Reconstructive Aesthetic Surgery351 Hospital Rd Ste 218, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions (949) 364-4361
-
2
Disc Comfort, Inc.1501 Superior Ave Ste 214, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions (949) 515-0051
Hospital Affiliations
- Children's Hospital Of Orange County
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Orange Coast Medical Center
- Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange
- Saddleback Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- Premera Blue Cross
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Yanni saved my life in 2018. He successfully performed two spinal surgeries on my back and I cannot thank him enough for that.
About Dr. Daniel Yanni, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 20 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1811145881
Education & Certifications
- St Luke's-Roosevelt Hosp|St Lukes - Roosevelt Hospital Center at Roosevelt Division
- UMDNJ - University Hospital
- Cedars Sinai Medical Center|Cedars-Sinai MC
- UCSD Sch Med
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yanni has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yanni accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yanni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yanni works at
Dr. Yanni has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yanni on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Yanni speaks Arabic.
68 patients have reviewed Dr. Yanni. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yanni.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yanni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yanni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.