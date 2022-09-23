See All Neurosurgeons in Newport Beach, CA
Dr. Daniel Yanni, MD

Neurosurgery
4.4 (68)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Daniel Yanni, MD

Dr. Daniel Yanni, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UCSD Sch Med and is affiliated with Children's Hospital Of Orange County, Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Orange Coast Medical Center, Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange and Saddleback Medical Center.

Dr. Yanni works at Advanced Orthopedic Pain Management & Wellness Center in Newport Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Yanni's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Renaissance Plastic Reconstructive Aesthetic Surgery
    351 Hospital Rd Ste 218, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 364-4361
  2. 2
    Disc Comfort, Inc.
    1501 Superior Ave Ste 214, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 515-0051

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Children's Hospital Of Orange County
  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
  • Orange Coast Medical Center
  • Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange
  • Saddleback Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Optima Health
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 68 ratings
    Patient Ratings (68)
    5 Star
    (56)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Sep 23, 2022
    Dr Yanni saved my life in 2018. He successfully performed two spinal surgeries on my back and I cannot thank him enough for that.
    HH — Sep 23, 2022
    About Dr. Daniel Yanni, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • 20 years of experience
    • English, Arabic
    • 1811145881
    Education & Certifications

    • St Luke's-Roosevelt Hosp|St Lukes - Roosevelt Hospital Center at Roosevelt Division
    • UMDNJ - University Hospital
    • Cedars Sinai Medical Center|Cedars-Sinai MC
    • UCSD Sch Med
    • Neurosurgery
