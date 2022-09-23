Overview of Dr. Daniel Yanni, MD

Dr. Daniel Yanni, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UCSD Sch Med and is affiliated with Children's Hospital Of Orange County, Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Orange Coast Medical Center, Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange and Saddleback Medical Center.



Dr. Yanni works at Advanced Orthopedic Pain Management & Wellness Center in Newport Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.