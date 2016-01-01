Overview of Dr. Daniel Yao, MD

Dr. Daniel Yao, MD is an Urology Specialist in Palo Alto, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).



Dr. Yao works at Palo Alto Medical Foundation in Palo Alto, CA with other offices in Fremont, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.