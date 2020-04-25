Overview of Dr. Daniel Yelfimov, MD

Dr. Daniel Yelfimov, MD is an Urology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center and Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Yelfimov works at Urology San Antonio in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Ureteral Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.