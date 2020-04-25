Dr. Daniel Yelfimov, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yelfimov is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Yelfimov, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Daniel Yelfimov, MD
Dr. Daniel Yelfimov, MD is an Urology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center and Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Yelfimov's Office Locations
Urology San Antonio7909 Fredericksburg Rd Ste 130, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 614-4544Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
- Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
had a stone and promptly taken care of
About Dr. Daniel Yelfimov, MD
- Urology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1720309685
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Urology
Dr. Yelfimov has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yelfimov accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yelfimov has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yelfimov has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Ureteral Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yelfimov on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Yelfimov. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yelfimov.
