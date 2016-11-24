See All Cardiologists in Jacksonville, FL
Dr. Daniel Yip, MD

Cardiology
4.2 (5)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Daniel Yip, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic in Florida.

Dr. Yip works at Mayo Clinic - Florida in Jacksonville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jacksonville - Transplant
    4500 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL 32224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 914-7128
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Nuclear Stress Testing
Aneurysm
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Nuclear Stress Testing
Aneurysm

Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Nuclear Stress Testing
Aneurysm
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Aortic Aneurysm
Cardiac Imaging
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
Aneurysm of Heart
Aortic Diseases
Aortic Dissection
Aortic Ectasia
Aortic Stenosis
Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Cardiac Rehabilitation
Diabetes Counseling
Impella Device
    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 24, 2016
    They have been excellent. He listens. He acts in my best interests in spite of myself. Explains well, not condescending.
    sgdizzia md in Jacksonville, FL — Nov 24, 2016
    About Dr. Daniel Yip, MD

    • Cardiology
    • 34 years of experience
    • English
    • 1699762856
    Education & Certifications

    • Saint Louis University Hospital
    • Saint Louis University Hospital
    • Saint Louis University Hospital
    • AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mayo Clinic in Florida

