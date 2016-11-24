Dr. Daniel Yip, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yip is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Yip, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Yip, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic in Florida.
Locations
Jacksonville - Transplant4500 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL 32224 Directions (904) 914-7128Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
They have been excellent. He listens. He acts in my best interests in spite of myself. Explains well, not condescending.
About Dr. Daniel Yip, MD
- Cardiology
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Saint Louis University Hospital
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic in Florida
