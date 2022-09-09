Overview

Dr. Daniel Young, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Draper, UT. They graduated from Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Lone Peak Hospital and St. Mark's Hospital.



Dr. Young works at Alta Internal Medicine in Draper, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.