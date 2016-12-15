Dr. Daniel Zandman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zandman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Zandman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Zandman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cambridge, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Mount Auburn Hospital.
Dr. Zandman works at
Locations
Mt Auburn Therapeutic Endoscopy300 Mount Auburn St Ste 405, Cambridge, MA 02138 Directions (617) 661-0221
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Auburn Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
He spent quite a bit of time with me and answered many questions. he seemed knowledgeable and up to date. He is a little bit brusque, which I didn't mind but some people might.
About Dr. Daniel Zandman, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1780842955
Education & Certifications
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zandman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zandman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zandman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Zandman has seen patients for Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Gastritis and Enteritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zandman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Zandman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zandman.
