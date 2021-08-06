Dr. Daniel Zanger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zanger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Zanger, MD
Dr. Daniel Zanger, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in West Deptford, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine - Yeshiva University|Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.
West Deptford1141 Mantua Pike, West Deptford, NJ 08051 Directions (732) 456-7777
Northwell Health Physician Partners Cardiology - Brooklyn, Ocean Parkway1262 OCEAN PKWY, Brooklyn, NY 11230 Directions (212) 535-6340
Hospital Affiliations
- Maimonides Medical Center
My visits to Dr. Zanger have always been comfortable, for me! He, and his staff, more than addressed my medical concerns, with a caring heart.
- Cardiology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1942293170
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - New York Weill Cornell Center|New York Presbyterian Hospital/weill Cornell Med Center
- Ny & Presby Hp-Cornell Campus, Cardiovascular Diseases
- Bronx Muni Hospital
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine - Yeshiva University|Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- Cardiovascular Disease
