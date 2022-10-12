Overview of Dr. Daniel Zapzalka, MD

Dr. Daniel Zapzalka, MD is an Urology Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Urology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate, Urinary Stones and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.