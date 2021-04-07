Overview

Dr. Daniel Zavadak, MD is a Dermatologist in Lebanon, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Zavadak works at Cornerstone Dermatology in Lebanon, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Acne and Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.