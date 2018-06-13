Dr. Daniel Zdonczyk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zdonczyk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Zdonczyk, MD
Overview of Dr. Daniel Zdonczyk, MD
Dr. Daniel Zdonczyk, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Douglasville, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of La Plata and is affiliated with Wellstar Cobb Hospital and Wellstar Douglas Hospital.
Dr. Zdonczyk's Office Locations
Douglas Neurology Associates PC4586 Timber Ridge Dr Ste 140, Douglasville, GA 30135 Directions (678) 838-2180
Douglas Neurology Associates148 Bill Carruth Pkwy Ste 120, Hiram, GA 30141 Directions (678) 838-2180
Douglas Neurology Associates2615 E West Connector Ste 122, Austell, GA 30106 Directions (678) 838-2180
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellstar Cobb Hospital
- Wellstar Douglas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Georgia
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Absolutely the best doctor I have. He understands the difficulty of living with constant pain and dies everything possible to improve my quality if life
About Dr. Daniel Zdonczyk, MD
- Neurology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Spanish
- 1285658542
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University Med Center
- Grant Hospital Of Chicago
- University Of La Plata
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zdonczyk has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zdonczyk accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zdonczyk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zdonczyk has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Insomnia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zdonczyk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zdonczyk speaks Chinese and Spanish.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Zdonczyk. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zdonczyk.
