Dr. Daniel Zelac, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Zelac, MD is a Dermatologist in San Diego, CA.
Dr. Zelac works at
Locations
1
Scripps Clinic Medical Laboratories, 15004 Innovation Dr, San Diego, CA 92128
2
Scripps Clinic, 3811 Valley Centre Dr, San Diego, CA 92130
3
Scripps Clinic, 10862 Calle Verde, La Mesa, CA 91941
4
Scripps Clinic, 10820 N Torrey Pines Rd, La Jolla, CA 92037
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I disagree with the general overview of the two previous statements. I have been a patient of Dr. Zelac's for about four years and have always, and without question, found Dr. Zelac and his team of professionals to be concerned with my comfort, and results, in every way which includes regular communication from walking into the office to asking if any help would be needed at my exit. I have been a patient of five excellent and respected dermatologists in the past, Dr. Zelac has become my skin care doctor of choice, they always reaffirm that I have made the best choice.
About Dr. Daniel Zelac, MD
Education & Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions
