Overview of Dr. Daniel Zelazny, MD

Dr. Daniel Zelazny, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Valhalla, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Stamford Hospital and Westchester Medical Center.



Dr. Zelazny works at WMC Health Brain and Spine Institute in Valhalla, NY with other offices in Stamford, CT and Hawthorne, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Tibia and Fibula Fractures, Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) and Broken Arm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.