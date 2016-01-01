Dr. Zimmer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daniel Zimmer, MD
Overview of Dr. Daniel Zimmer, MD
Dr. Daniel Zimmer, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Cranberry Township, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER.
Dr. Zimmer works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Zimmer's Office Locations
-
1
Scott & Christie and Associates PC105 Brandt Dr Ste 201, Cranberry Township, PA 16066 Directions (724) 772-5420Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pm
- 2 9970 Mountain View Dr, West Mifflin, PA 15122 Directions (412) 466-8011
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zimmer?
About Dr. Daniel Zimmer, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1265438634
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zimmer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zimmer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zimmer works at
Dr. Zimmer has seen patients for Conjunctival Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zimmer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Zimmer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zimmer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zimmer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zimmer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.