Dr. Daniel Zimmerman, MD
Overview of Dr. Daniel Zimmerman, MD
Dr. Daniel Zimmerman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Westwood, KS. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT KEARNEY.
Dr. Zimmerman's Office Locations
Daniel D Zimmerman MD PA4761 Rainbow Blvd, Westwood, KS 66205 Directions (913) 831-0910
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Zimmerman has a great bedside manner. He cares about his patients and about them having their best possible health. His referrals are of the best in their fields of specialties. Most importantly he doesn't rush his visits with his patients. He shows respect for his office assistant.
About Dr. Daniel Zimmerman, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 53 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT KEARNEY
- Pediatrics
