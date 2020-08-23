See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Westwood, KS
Dr. Daniel Zimmerman, MD

Internal Medicine
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details
53 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Daniel Zimmerman, MD

Dr. Daniel Zimmerman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Westwood, KS. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT KEARNEY.

Dr. Zimmerman works at Daniel D Zimmerman MD PA in Westwood, KS. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Zimmerman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Daniel D Zimmerman MD PA
    4761 Rainbow Blvd, Westwood, KS 66205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 831-0910

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Scurvy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scurvy
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Dr. Zimmerman has a great bedside manner. He cares about his patients and about them having their best possible health. His referrals are of the best in their fields of specialties. Most importantly he doesn't rush his visits with his patients. He shows respect for his office assistant.
Diane Dixon — Aug 23, 2020
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Daniel Zimmerman, MD
About Dr. Daniel Zimmerman, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 53 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1851351852
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT KEARNEY
Board Certifications
  • Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Zimmerman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Zimmerman works at Daniel D Zimmerman MD PA in Westwood, KS. View the full address on Dr. Zimmerman’s profile.

Dr. Zimmerman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zimmerman.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zimmerman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zimmerman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

