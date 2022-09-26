Overview of Dr. Daniel Zinar, MD

Dr. Daniel Zinar, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Harbor - UCLA Medical Center, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach, Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance, St. Mary Medical Center and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Zinar works at University Eye Care Physicians in Torrance, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle), Broken Arm and Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.