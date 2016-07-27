Dr. Daniel Ziperovich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ziperovich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Ziperovich, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Daniel Ziperovich, MD
Dr. Daniel Ziperovich, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Burien, WA. They completed their residency with U Calif Irvine Med Ctr
Dr. Ziperovich works at
Dr. Ziperovich's Office Locations
Center for Womens Health P C.16122 8th Ave SW Ste E1, Burien, WA 98166 Directions (206) 433-2069
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Anne Hospital
- St. Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Very caring and conscientious Dr and staff.
About Dr. Daniel Ziperovich, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1598810087
Education & Certifications
- U Calif Irvine Med Ctr
- Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
- Internal Medicine

