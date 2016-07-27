See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Burien, WA
Dr. Daniel Ziperovich, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (10)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Daniel Ziperovich, MD

Dr. Daniel Ziperovich, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Burien, WA. They completed their residency with U Calif Irvine Med Ctr

Dr. Ziperovich works at Center for Womens Health P C. in Burien, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of St. Anne Hospital.

Dr. Ziperovich's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Center for Womens Health P C.
    16122 8th Ave SW Ste E1, Burien, WA 98166 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 433-2069

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Anne Hospital
  • St. Francis Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nasopharyngitis
Bladder Infection
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Nasopharyngitis
Bladder Infection
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 27, 2016
    Very caring and conscientious Dr and staff.
    Sal in Seattle, WA — Jul 27, 2016
    About Dr. Daniel Ziperovich, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1598810087
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • U Calif Irvine Med Ctr
    Internship
    • Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
