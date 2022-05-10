Overview

Dr. Daniel Zoeteman, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Boswell Medical Center and Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center.



Dr. Zoeteman works at Arizona Valley Clinic in Glendale, AZ with other offices in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.