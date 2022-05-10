Dr. Daniel Zoeteman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zoeteman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Zoeteman, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Zoeteman, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Boswell Medical Center and Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center.
Dr. Zoeteman works at
Locations
-
1
Best Medical LLC20325 N 51st Ave Ste 142, Glendale, AZ 85308 Directions
-
2
Arizona Valley Medicine7550 N 19th Ave Ste 103, Phoenix, AZ 85021 Directions (602) 995-5909
-
3
Arizona Valley Medicine20325 N 51 Ave Ste 142 Bldg 6, Phoenix, AZ 85021 Directions (602) 995-5909
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Banner Boswell Medical Center
- Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cenpatico Behavioral Health
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Choice of Arizona
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MercyCare Health Plans
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Premera Blue Cross
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Zoeteman?
Saw this Dr for a few years (as needed) after previous Dr passed away and patients were transferred. Multiple times received calls for 'Follow Up Appt. After I questioned "Why" and unwillingness to participate in unnecessary "Followups" I received a letter releasing me from the practice for "non-compliance". FINE - I would rather have a doctor that cares more about patients wellness than $$$
About Dr. Daniel Zoeteman, MD
- Family Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1104969310
Education & Certifications
- American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zoeteman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zoeteman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zoeteman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zoeteman works at
Dr. Zoeteman speaks Spanish.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Zoeteman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zoeteman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zoeteman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zoeteman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.