Overview

Dr. Daniel Zovich, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in San Luis Obispo, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center and Twin Cities Community Hospital.



Dr. Zovich works at Daniel C Zovich, MD Inc. in San Luis Obispo, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.