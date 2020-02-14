Dr. Daniela Alexandru-Abrams, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alexandru-Abrams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniela Alexandru-Abrams, MD
Overview of Dr. Daniela Alexandru-Abrams, MD
Dr. Daniela Alexandru-Abrams, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from R J & Lucille Carver Coll Med Univ Of Ia and is affiliated with CHI Health St. Francis.
Uci Medical Center101 The City Dr S, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (714) 456-8000Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
- 2 908 N Howard Ave, Grand Island, NE 68803 Directions (308) 384-4600
Chi Health St. Francis2620 W Faidley Ave, Grand Island, NE 68803 Directions (308) 384-4600
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Health St. Francis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She addressed an emergency spinal issue with amazing calm, skill, and finesse, putting us at ease immediately, and the results were nothing short of transformative after months of decline the GPS could not explain. It turned out that an undiagnosed disc injury was pressing on vital nerve pathways that were on the verge of cutting off breathing and other vital functions. The incision was tiny, and a year later unrecognizable, and recovery was less than 6 weeks with no risk dual pain or symptoms whatsoever. Dr Abrams was literally a lifesaver...and quality of life saver.
About Dr. Daniela Alexandru-Abrams, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 15 years of experience
- English, French and Romanian
Education & Certifications
- UC San Diego
- UC Irvine
- R J & Lucille Carver Coll Med Univ Of Ia
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alexandru-Abrams has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alexandru-Abrams accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alexandru-Abrams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alexandru-Abrams has seen patients for Myelopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alexandru-Abrams on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Alexandru-Abrams speaks French and Romanian.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Alexandru-Abrams. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alexandru-Abrams.
