Dr. Daniela Alexandru-Abrams, MD

Neurosurgery
4.7 (14)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Daniela Alexandru-Abrams, MD

Dr. Daniela Alexandru-Abrams, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from R J & Lucille Carver Coll Med Univ Of Ia and is affiliated with CHI Health St. Francis.

Dr. Alexandru-Abrams works at UCI MEDICAL CENTER in Orange, CA with other offices in Grand Island, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Alexandru-Abrams' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Uci Medical Center
    101 The City Dr S, Orange, CA 92868 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 456-8000
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    908 N Howard Ave, Grand Island, NE 68803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (308) 384-4600
  3. 3
    Chi Health St. Francis
    2620 W Faidley Ave, Grand Island, NE 68803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (308) 384-4600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHI Health St. Francis

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Myelopathy
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Myelopathy
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Brain Lesion Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Brainstem Glioma Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Congenital Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Ossification of the Posterior Longitudinal Ligament of the Spine Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine and Back Procedures Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Surgical Nutrition Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 14, 2020
    She addressed an emergency spinal issue with amazing calm, skill, and finesse, putting us at ease immediately, and the results were nothing short of transformative after months of decline the GPS could not explain. It turned out that an undiagnosed disc injury was pressing on vital nerve pathways that were on the verge of cutting off breathing and other vital functions. The incision was tiny, and a year later unrecognizable, and recovery was less than 6 weeks with no risk dual pain or symptoms whatsoever. Dr Abrams was literally a lifesaver...and quality of life saver.
    SP — Feb 14, 2020
    About Dr. Daniela Alexandru-Abrams, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Romanian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1386960433
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UC San Diego
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • UC Irvine
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • R J & Lucille Carver Coll Med Univ Of Ia
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

