Overview of Dr. Daniela Alexandru-Abrams, MD

Dr. Daniela Alexandru-Abrams, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from R J & Lucille Carver Coll Med Univ Of Ia and is affiliated with CHI Health St. Francis.



Dr. Alexandru-Abrams works at UCI MEDICAL CENTER in Orange, CA with other offices in Grand Island, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.