Overview of Dr. Daniela Badea-Mic, MD

Dr. Daniela Badea-Mic, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Craiova Faculty Of General Med and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi.



Dr. Badea-Mic works at Daniela Badea-Mic, MD PA in Corpus Christi, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.