Dr. Daniela Boerescu, MD
Overview of Dr. Daniela Boerescu, MD
Dr. Daniela Boerescu, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bridgeport, CT. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Universitatea De Medicina Si Farmacie Carol Davila, Facultatea De Medicina and is affiliated with St. Vincent's Medical Center.
Dr. Boerescu's Office Locations
St. Vincent's Behavioral Health Services2400 Main St, Bridgeport, CT 06606 Directions (475) 210-3900
Rhode Island Hospital593 Eddy St, Providence, RI 02903 Directions (401) 444-4779Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Vincent's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I was her patient for over 17 years. I felt my most comfortable and secure with her. Her care & professionalism, I found to be outstanding and I couldn’t be more gracious & thankful for all her support through the years.
About Dr. Daniela Boerescu, MD
- Psychiatry
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Universitatea De Medicina Si Farmacie Carol Davila, Facultatea De Medicina
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boerescu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boerescu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boerescu has seen patients for Anxiety and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boerescu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Boerescu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boerescu.
