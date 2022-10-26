Dr. Daniela Botolin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Botolin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniela Botolin, MD
Overview of Dr. Daniela Botolin, MD
Dr. Daniela Botolin, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They completed their residency with GWU Hosp
Dr. Botolin works at
Dr. Botolin's Office Locations
North Springs Surgical Associates PC6071 E Woodmen Rd Ste 340, Colorado Springs, CO 80923 Directions (719) 591-8100
Hospital Affiliations
- Penrose Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Botolin is very caring and reassuring. She communicated with me about her plans for my surgery and was very forthcoming with all possible outcomes. I am very pleased with her work. I highly recommend her for any surgery she performs.
About Dr. Daniela Botolin, MD
- General Surgery
- English, Romanian and Russian
- 1427373307
Education & Certifications
- GWU Hosp
- University of Colorado At Denver
- State Medical Institute Of Chisinau
- General Surgery
Dr. Botolin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Botolin accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Anthem Blue Cross Life and Health Insurance Company, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Botolin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Botolin has seen patients for Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Appendicitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Botolin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Botolin speaks Romanian and Russian.
67 patients have reviewed Dr. Botolin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Botolin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Botolin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Botolin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.