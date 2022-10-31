Overview

Dr. Daniela Botoman, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Broward Health Imperial Point, Broward Health Medical Center and Holy Cross Hospital.



Dr. Botoman works at Broward Health Physician Group in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.