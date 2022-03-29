See All Plastic Surgeons in Chicago, IL
Dr. Daniela Burchhardt, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5.0 (11)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Daniela Burchhardt, MD

Dr. Daniela Burchhardt, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine-Houston, Tx and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago.

Dr. Burchhardt works at Chicago ENT in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Burchhardt's Office Locations

    ChicagoENT
    3000 N Halsted St Ste 400, Chicago, IL 60657 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 296-5500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Enlarged Turbinates
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Aging Face Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Jaw Fracture Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nasal Septal Perforation Chevron Icon
Neck Mass Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Daniela Burchhardt, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1205196961
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Vanderbilt University Sch Med
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Baylor College Of Medicine-Houston, Tx
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniela Burchhardt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burchhardt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Burchhardt has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Burchhardt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Burchhardt works at Chicago ENT in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Burchhardt’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Burchhardt. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burchhardt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burchhardt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burchhardt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

