Overview of Dr. Daniela Caltaru, MD

Dr. Daniela Caltaru, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences and is affiliated with HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Insomnia, Essential Tremor and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.