Dr. Daniela Caltaru, MD
Overview of Dr. Daniela Caltaru, MD
Dr. Daniela Caltaru, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences and is affiliated with HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Insomnia, Essential Tremor and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Caltaru's Office Locations
- 1 3337 N Miller Rd Ste 101, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Directions (480) 483-9200
Hospital Affiliations
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Caltaru has been my neurologists for close to 4 years. She truly cares about her patients, she always takes time w/ me and we speak about forward progress. ??
About Dr. Daniela Caltaru, MD
- 22 years of experience
- English, Romanian
- 1346234762
Education & Certifications
- University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences
