Dr. Daniela Ciltea, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
2.8 (12)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Daniela Ciltea, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Akron, OH. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from FACULTY OF GENERAL MEDICINE FOR CRAIOVA and is affiliated with Akron City Hospital and Akron General Medical Center.

Dr. Ciltea works at Endocrinology Diabetes & Metabolism in Akron, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin D Deficiency, Diabetes Type 2 and Diabetic Polyneuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Endocrinology Diabetes & Metabolism
    224 W Exchange St Ste 240, Akron, OH 44302 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 344-1687
  2. 2
    Internal Medical Center of Akron General
    1 Akron General Ave, Akron, OH 44307 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 344-1687
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Akron City Hospital
  • Akron General Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Vitamin D Deficiency
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Vitamin D Deficiency
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetic Polyneuropathy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Vitamin D Deficiency
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Hypothyroidism
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Polyneuropathy
Thyroid Goiter
Diabetes Counseling
Dyslipidemia
Gastroparesis
Hypoglycemia
Obesity
Acidosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
Arthritis
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Dehydration
Heart Disease
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Insomnia
Joint Pain
Lipid Disorders
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Osteopenia
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Proteinuria
Sleep Apnea
Symptomatic Menopause
Testicular Dysfunction
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Anosmia
Anxiety
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Atrophic Vaginitis
Back Pain
Balanitis
Balanoposthitis
Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bladder Atony
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchitis
Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Celiac Disease
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Cluster Headache
Confusion
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Cystic Fibrosis
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dermatitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Diarrhea
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Down Syndrome
Dry Eyes
Dysphagia
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Essential Tremor
Fibromyalgia
Fungal Nail Infection
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
Hair Loss
Headache
Heart Palpitations
Hernia
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hives
Hyperkalemia
Impetigo
Influenza (Flu)
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Lyme Disease
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Nausea
Neck Muscle Strain
Neurogenic Bladder
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Outer Ear Infection
Overactive Bladder
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Perimenopause
Pharyngitis
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Plantar Fasciitis
Pneumonia
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Pollen Allergy
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polymyositis
Polyuria
Purpura
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Raynaud's Disease
Reflux Esophagitis
Restless Leg Syndrome
Ringworm
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Sarcoidosis
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Secondary Hypertension
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Sickle Cell Disease
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Swine Flu
Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Tremor
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Wheezing
Yeast Infections
    Please

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Oct 19, 2021
    Dr. Ciltea is very kind and very thorough and interested in your health and care. Never in a hurry and a good encourager. Been under her care for my diabetes for over 15 years.....and very happy she is my doctor.
    Catherine T. Dana — Oct 19, 2021
    About Dr. Daniela Ciltea, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1518186360
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • FACULTY OF GENERAL MEDICINE FOR CRAIOVA
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Dr. Daniela Ciltea, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ciltea is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ciltea has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ciltea has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ciltea works at Endocrinology Diabetes & Metabolism in Akron, OH. View the full address on Dr. Ciltea’s profile.

    Dr. Ciltea has seen patients for Vitamin D Deficiency, Diabetes Type 2 and Diabetic Polyneuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ciltea on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Ciltea. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ciltea.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ciltea, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ciltea appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

