Dr. Daniela Ciltea, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Akron, OH. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from FACULTY OF GENERAL MEDICINE FOR CRAIOVA and is affiliated with Akron City Hospital and Akron General Medical Center.



Dr. Ciltea works at Endocrinology Diabetes & Metabolism in Akron, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin D Deficiency, Diabetes Type 2 and Diabetic Polyneuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.