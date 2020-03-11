Overview of Dr. Daniela Jodorkovsky, MD

Dr. Daniela Jodorkovsky, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine|MT SINAI SCH OF MED OF NY UNIV and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Jodorkovsky works at CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Irritable Bowel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.