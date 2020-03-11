See All Gastroenterologists in New York, NY
Dr. Daniela Jodorkovsky, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Daniela Jodorkovsky, MD

Gastroenterology
4.4 (10)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Daniela Jodorkovsky, MD

Dr. Daniela Jodorkovsky, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine|MT SINAI SCH OF MED OF NY UNIV and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Jodorkovsky works at CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Irritable Bowel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Jodorkovsky's Office Locations

  1. 1
    CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion
    161 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Constipation
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Constipation
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Irritable Bowel Syndrome

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Constipation Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat pH Probe
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Fecal Incontinence Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Giardiasis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Panniculitis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Floor Disorders Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Swallowing Disorders Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Amida Care
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • SelectCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice
    • Vytra Health Plans
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Jodorkovsky?

    Mar 11, 2020
    I've been seeing Dr. J for a few months. In this time she has proven to be very skilled and knowledgeable about G.I issues. She is genuinely caring and interested in her patients well being, and always has a willingness to communicate with patients to ensure that they receive the best and most effective treatment. If you are having G.I. issues and feel that your doctor isn't really helping ease your symptoms, see Dr. J.
    Awilda Rodriguez — Mar 11, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Daniela Jodorkovsky, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Daniela Jodorkovsky, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Jodorkovsky to family and friends

    Dr. Jodorkovsky's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Jodorkovsky

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Daniela Jodorkovsky, MD.

    About Dr. Daniela Jodorkovsky, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1891932455
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Mount Sinai School of Medicine|MT SINAI SCH OF MED OF NY UNIV
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniela Jodorkovsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jodorkovsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jodorkovsky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jodorkovsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jodorkovsky works at CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Jodorkovsky’s profile.

    Dr. Jodorkovsky has seen patients for Constipation, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Irritable Bowel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jodorkovsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Jodorkovsky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jodorkovsky.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jodorkovsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jodorkovsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Daniela Jodorkovsky, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.