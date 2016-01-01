Dr. Daniela Ladner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ladner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniela Ladner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Daniela Ladner, MD
Dr. Daniela Ladner, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Universitat Zurich, Medizinische Fakultat and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Ladner works at
Dr. Ladner's Office Locations
-
1
Northwestern Medicine Organ Transplantation Center676 N Saint Clair St, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-8900Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
2
Kovler Organ Transplantation Center676 N St Clair St Arkes Pavilion 19th Floor, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-8900
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthLink
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ladner?
About Dr. Daniela Ladner, MD
- General Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1720237159
Education & Certifications
- Stanford Hospitals and Clinics
- Universitat Zurich, Medizinische Fakultat
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ladner accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ladner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ladner works at
Dr. Ladner has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ladner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ladner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ladner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.