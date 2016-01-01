See All General Surgeons in Chicago, IL
Dr. Daniela Ladner, MD

General Surgery
0.0 (0)
Map Pin Small Chicago, IL
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Daniela Ladner, MD

Dr. Daniela Ladner, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Universitat Zurich, Medizinische Fakultat and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Ladner works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ladner's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Northwestern Medicine Organ Transplantation Center
    676 N Saint Clair St, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 695-8900
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Kovler Organ Transplantation Center
    676 N St Clair St Arkes Pavilion 19th Floor, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 695-8900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy
Abdominal Organ Transplant
Liver Transplant
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy
Abdominal Organ Transplant
Liver Transplant

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Abdominal Organ Transplant Chevron Icon
Liver Transplant Chevron Icon
Intestinal and Multivisceral Transplant Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Biliary Surgery Chevron Icon
Hepatobiliary Surgery Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Kidney Surgery Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Live Donor Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Organ Transplant Chevron Icon
Pediatric Liver Transplants Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Illinois
    • First Health
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • HealthLink
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Be the first to leave a review

    About Dr. Daniela Ladner, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1720237159
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Stanford Hospitals and Clinics
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • Universitat Zurich, Medizinische Fakultat
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

