Overview of Dr. Daniela Lares, MD

Dr. Daniela Lares, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Meriden, CT. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Central De Venezuela--Luis Razetti, Escuela De Medicine Luis Razetti and is affiliated with Midstate Medical Center.



Dr. Lares works at Community Health Center in Meriden, CT with other offices in West Hartford, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.