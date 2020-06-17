See All Psychiatrists in Meriden, CT
Dr. Daniela Lares, MD

Psychiatry
4.4 (7)
Map Pin Small Meriden, CT
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Daniela Lares, MD

Dr. Daniela Lares, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Meriden, CT. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Central De Venezuela--Luis Razetti, Escuela De Medicine Luis Razetti and is affiliated with Midstate Medical Center.

Dr. Lares works at Community Health Center in Meriden, CT with other offices in West Hartford, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lares' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Community Health Center
    134 State St, Meriden, CT 06450 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 237-2229
  2. 2
    Maria Victoria Ramos Psyd LLC
    41 N Main St Ste 208, West Hartford, CT 06107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 216-9760

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Midstate Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anorexia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 17, 2020
    She is direct and supportive at the same time. She is understanding of how difficult it can be with mental health difficulties. She prescribed me medications as needed, and listened to my concerns, and provided reassurance. She worked with me instead of against me like some doctors do. My primary care doctor made me feel alone and broken, and that taking certain necessary medication was a bad thing, puting more fear in me than I already had. A few negatives, she sometimes comes across as being on the clock and trying to rush you out the door, doesn't ask if you have questions at the end. I suppose that is how this line of work goes however.
    KAREN M MCCABE — Jun 17, 2020
    About Dr. Daniela Lares, MD

    • Psychiatry
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Universidad Central De Venezuela--Luis Razetti, Escuela De Medicine Luis Razetti
