Dr. Daniela Mayer, MD

Internal Medicine
3.6 (14)
Accepting new patients
55 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Daniela Mayer, MD

Dr. Daniela Mayer, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 55 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED & SURG.

Dr. Mayer works at Amicus Medical Centers of Boynton Beach West, FL in Boynton Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mayer's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Amicus Medical Centers of Boynton Beach West
    7593 Boynton Beach Blvd Ste 140, Boynton Beach, FL 33437 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 364-4840

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Polyuria
Overweight
Wellness Examination
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Care Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Oct 31, 2020
    Very caring excellent office staff, all very wonderful Most Grateful Francine Davis
    Francine Davis — Oct 31, 2020
    About Dr. Daniela Mayer, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 55 years of experience
    • English
    • 1396791968
    Education & Certifications

    • Cath Med Ctr Brooklyn/Queen
    • DES MOINES UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED & SURG
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniela Mayer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mayer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mayer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mayer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mayer works at Amicus Medical Centers of Boynton Beach West, FL in Boynton Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Mayer’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Mayer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mayer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mayer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mayer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

