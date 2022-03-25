Overview of Dr. Daniela Menichella, MD

Dr. Daniela Menichella, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Milan University (Italy) and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Menichella works at Regenstein Center for Neurological Care in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Nerve Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.