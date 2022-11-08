Dr. Daniela Meshkat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meshkat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniela Meshkat, MD
Overview of Dr. Daniela Meshkat, MD
Dr. Daniela Meshkat, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Carlsbad, CA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Sharp Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Meshkat's Office Locations
West Coast OBGYN6125 Paseo del Norte Ste 200, Carlsbad, CA 92011 Directions (760) 585-2662
West Coast OBGYN7695 Cardinal Ct Ste 240, San Diego, CA 92123 Directions (858) 277-9378Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Sharp Memorial Hospital7901 Frost St, San Diego, CA 92123 Directions (858) 939-3400
Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women and Newborns3003 Health Center Dr, San Diego, CA 92123 Directions (858) 939-3400
Hospital Affiliations
- Sharp Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Sharp Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Daniel Meshkat is a unique doctor with a fresh perspective. She cares about her patients and is passionate about her profession. I worked in the medical field for many years so trust me I know. She went above and beyond to make sure my health checked out ok. Glad I found an amazing gynecologist I am proud to call my doctor.
About Dr. Daniela Meshkat, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1457366205
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Meshkat has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Meshkat accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Meshkat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Meshkat has seen patients for Ovarian Cysts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Meshkat on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Meshkat. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meshkat.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meshkat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meshkat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.