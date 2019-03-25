Dr. Rafii has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daniela Rafii, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Daniela Rafii, MD
Dr. Daniela Rafii, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Cardiology. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.
Dr. Rafii works at
Dr. Rafii's Office Locations
-
1
Norbert Felber MD134 Mineola Blvd, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 294-9363
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rafii?
Excellent cardiologist - extremely thorough, knowledgeable, and patient. She took the time to carefully examine my son and then thoroughly explained test results as well as the heart anatomy, particularly as it related to my son's diagnosis. My son was only 3 months old. She saw that I was a little nervous, sat me down, and very calmly said: whatever questions you have, ask them. I'm very grateful my son was treated with the highest quality care and very highly recommend Dr. Rafii.
About Dr. Daniela Rafii, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1639322944
Education & Certifications
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY
- Pediatric Cardiology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rafii accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rafii has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rafii works at
Dr. Rafii has seen patients for Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO), Atrial Septal Defect and Heart Murmur, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rafii on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Rafii. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rafii.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rafii, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rafii appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.