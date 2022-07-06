Dr. Daniela Rodriguez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodriguez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniela Rodriguez, MD
Overview of Dr. Daniela Rodriguez, MD
Dr. Daniela Rodriguez, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Saint Clair Shores, MI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital and Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe.
Dr. Rodriguez's Office Locations
Daniela M Rodriguez MD21727 Greater Mack Ave, Saint Clair Shores, MI 48080 Directions (586) 777-7260
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
- Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Medicare
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rodriguez performed an eyelid lift, breast reduction and tummy tuck on me in Jan. I couldn't be happier with my results. As well as being a skilled surgeon, Dr. Rodriguez is very kind, professional and lovely to deal with.
About Dr. Daniela Rodriguez, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Med Center
- R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Rodriguez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rodriguez accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rodriguez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rodriguez works at
Dr. Rodriguez speaks French and Spanish.
67 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodriguez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodriguez.
