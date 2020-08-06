Dr. Daniela Saadia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saadia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniela Saadia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Daniela Saadia, MD
Dr. Daniela Saadia, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Stuart, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BUENOS AIRES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital.
Dr. Saadia's Office Locations
Neurology Specialists of the Treasure Coast PA900 SE Ocean Blvd Ste 220C, Stuart, FL 34994 Directions (772) 888-2611
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Saadia was a pleasure to visit with. She and spoke during the entire nerve conduction study which minimized any pain or unpleasantness. The study was over before I realized it. The staff was very nice as well.
About Dr. Daniela Saadia, MD
- Neurology
- English, Spanish
- 1629271390
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF BUENOS AIRES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saadia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saadia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saadia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saadia has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Vitamin B Deficiency and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saadia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Saadia speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Saadia. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saadia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saadia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saadia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.