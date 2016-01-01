Dr. Daniela Sima, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sima is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniela Sima, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniela Sima, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Albany, NY. They completed their fellowship with The Johns Hopkins Hospital
Dr. Sima works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Albany Medical Center22 NEW SCOTLAND AVE, Albany, NY 12208 Directions (518) 262-5723
-
2
Albany Medical Center PDE47 New Scotland Ave # MC88, Albany, NY 12208 Directions (518) 262-5723
Hospital Affiliations
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sima?
About Dr. Daniela Sima, MD
- Pediatric Endocrinology
- English
- 1952447419
Education & Certifications
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- St Barnabas Hospital
- St Barnabas Hospital
- Pediatric Endocrinology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sima has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sima accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sima has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sima works at
Dr. Sima has seen patients for Short Stature, Diabetes Type 1 and Hypopituitarism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sima on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Sima. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sima.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sima, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sima appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.