Overview of Dr. Daniela Turacova, MD

Dr. Daniela Turacova, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in East Providence, RI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.



Dr. Turacova works at East Providence Urgent Care in East Providence, RI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.