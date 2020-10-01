Dr. Daniele Feldman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feldman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniele Feldman, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniele Feldman, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Santa Maria, CA.
Dr. Feldman works at
Locations
-
1
Dignity Health Perinatal Center-Santa Maria116 S Palisade Dr Ste 103, Santa Maria, CA 93454 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Dignity Health Perinatal Center - San Luis Obispo1941 Johnson Ave Ste 105B, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Feldman?
She was always friendly to me when she explained my ultrasound results. She made me feel important. She is a genuine person.
About Dr. Daniele Feldman, MD
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1417156118
Education & Certifications
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Hospital Affiliations
- French Hospital Medical Center
- Marian Regional Medical Center
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
- St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital
- St. John's Regional Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Feldman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Feldman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Feldman using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Feldman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Feldman works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Feldman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feldman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Feldman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Feldman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.