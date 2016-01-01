Dr. Afnani has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daniella Afnani, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniella Afnani, MD is a Physician Assistant in San Antonio, TX.
Dr. Afnani works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Cetromed Health and Wellness Center3750 Commercial Ave, San Antonio, TX 78221 Directions (210) 286-5982
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Afnani?
About Dr. Daniella Afnani, MD
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1417269069
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Afnani accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Afnani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Afnani works at
Dr. Afnani has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Afnani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Afnani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Afnani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.