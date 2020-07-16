Dr. Danielle Antosh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Antosh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Danielle Antosh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Danielle Antosh, MD
Dr. Danielle Antosh, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital, Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital and Houston Methodist West Hospital.
Dr. Antosh works at
Dr. Antosh's Office Locations
-
1
Methodist Urology Associates6560 Fannin St Ste 2100, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 441-5800Wednesday9:00am - 3:00pm
-
2
James A Friedman MD PA6550 Fannin St Ste 2221, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 441-1026
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AXIS
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthSmart
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- National Preferred Provider Network
- Texas Workers' Compensation
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Antosh?
Dr. Antosh performed my surgery for a prolapsed bladder just a month ago. My recovery has been remarkable. She is a highly competent surgeon who puts her patients at ease with her medical knowledge and great interpersonal skills.
About Dr. Danielle Antosh, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1578711495
Education & Certifications
- Washington Hospital Center/Georgetown University Hospital
- University of California-Los Angeles
- University of California at Los Angeles
- Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Antosh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Antosh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Antosh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Antosh works at
Dr. Antosh has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse and Vaginal Prolapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Antosh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Antosh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Antosh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Antosh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Antosh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.