Dr. Danielle Bajakian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bajakian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Danielle Bajakian, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Danielle Bajakian, MD
Dr. Danielle Bajakian, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Bajakian works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Bajakian's Office Locations
-
1
ColumbiaDoctors - Midtown51 West 51st Street Floor 3, Suite 330, New York, NY 10019 Directions
-
2
CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion161 Fort Washington Avenue Suite 539, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bajakian?
Dr. Bajakian has treated me for six years now. I am astounded by any negative reviews of her? Her staff is warm and friendly and her vascular knowledge is beyond compare. I suffer from PAD, so because of that, I continue to have ongoing treatment with her. She takes the time to explain, not just myself, but includes my wife in her diagnosis and plan of treatment. We both trust her, and she never promised a cure, but her strategy is to manage and prolong the progression of the disease. You can not please some people, but she sure pleased us with her bedside manor and her explanation of what she thinks the options are moving forward. Thank you Dr. Bajakian , for all that you have done and continue to do for us.
About Dr. Danielle Bajakian, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- English
- 1659470219
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bajakian has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bajakian accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bajakian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bajakian works at
Dr. Bajakian has seen patients for Varicose Veins and Spider Veins, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bajakian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Bajakian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bajakian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bajakian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bajakian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.