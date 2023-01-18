Overview of Dr. Danielle Bajakian, MD

Dr. Danielle Bajakian, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in New York, NY.



Dr. Bajakian works at Columbia Primary Care - Midtown in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Varicose Veins and Spider Veins along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.