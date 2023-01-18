See All Vascular Surgeons in New York, NY
Dr. Danielle Bajakian, MD

Vascular Surgery
Overview of Dr. Danielle Bajakian, MD

Dr. Danielle Bajakian, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. 

Dr. Bajakian works at Columbia Primary Care - Midtown in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Varicose Veins and Spider Veins along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bajakian's Office Locations

    ColumbiaDoctors - Midtown
    51 West 51st Street Floor 3, Suite 330, New York, NY 10019 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion
    161 Fort Washington Avenue Suite 539, New York, NY 10032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Varicose Veins
Spider Veins
Venous Insufficiency
Varicose Veins
Spider Veins
Venous Insufficiency

    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Amida Care
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice

    Jan 18, 2023
    Dr. Bajakian has treated me for six years now. I am astounded by any negative reviews of her? Her staff is warm and friendly and her vascular knowledge is beyond compare. I suffer from PAD, so because of that, I continue to have ongoing treatment with her. She takes the time to explain, not just myself, but includes my wife in her diagnosis and plan of treatment. We both trust her, and she never promised a cure, but her strategy is to manage and prolong the progression of the disease. You can not please some people, but she sure pleased us with her bedside manor and her explanation of what she thinks the options are moving forward. Thank you Dr. Bajakian , for all that you have done and continue to do for us.
    Ken Birkmire — Jan 18, 2023
    About Dr. Danielle Bajakian, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1659470219
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Mount Sinai Medical Center
