Dr. Danielle Baruch, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Danielle Baruch, MD is a Dermatologist in Fairfax, VA.
Dr. Baruch works at
Locations
Fair Oaks Skin Care - Fairfax3700 Joseph Siewick Dr # 3020, Fairfax, VA 22033 Directions (844) 986-3376Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Baruch?
It was a while ago. I forgot why I went in but she was nice. Everything was fine.
About Dr. Danielle Baruch, MD
- Dermatology
- English
Education & Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baruch has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baruch accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baruch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Baruch has seen patients for Dermatitis, Ringworm and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baruch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Baruch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baruch.
