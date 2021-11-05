Dr. Danielle Butto, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Butto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Danielle Butto, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Danielle Butto, DPM
Dr. Danielle Butto, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Avon, CT. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.
Dr. Butto's Office Locations
Advanced Foot and Ankle Specialists LLC100 Simsbury Rd Ste 209, Avon, CT 06001 Directions (860) 674-0284Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- Coventry Health Care
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I sought out Dr Butto for a second opinion, I had a terrible experience with another surgeon and was looking for answers. Dr Butto gave me all of them with complete explanations and allowing me and my guest to ask questions. Because of her knowledge and treating me as an individual not a number, I was able to make an educated decision about my care. Her office staff were of the highest caliber and my appointment was on time. I cannot recommend or thank Dr. Butto enough!
About Dr. Danielle Butto, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- St Francis Hosp & Med Ctr
- Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery
- Akron Genl MC Northeastern OH University Coll Med
Dr. Butto has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Butto accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Butto. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Butto.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Butto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Butto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.