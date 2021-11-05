See All Podiatric Surgeons in Avon, CT
Dr. Danielle Butto, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
4.2 (20)
Map Pin Small Avon, CT
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Danielle Butto, DPM

Dr. Danielle Butto, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Avon, CT. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.

Dr. Butto works at Advanced Foot and Ankle Specialists LLC, Avon, CT in Avon, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Butto's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Foot and Ankle Specialists LLC
    100 Simsbury Rd Ste 209, Avon, CT 06001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 674-0284
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Saint Francis Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Plantar Fasciitis
Achilles Tendinitis
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Achilles Tendinitis
Hammer Toe

Treatment frequency



  View other providers who treat Bunion
  View other providers who treat Fracture
  View other providers who treat Warts
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Connecticare
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Danielle Butto, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1548524283
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • St Francis Hosp & Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery
    Undergraduate School
    • Akron Genl MC Northeastern OH University Coll Med
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Danielle Butto, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Butto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Butto has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Butto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Butto works at Advanced Foot and Ankle Specialists LLC, Avon, CT in Avon, CT. View the full address on Dr. Butto’s profile.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Butto. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Butto.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Butto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Butto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

